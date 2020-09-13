Westbrook High School Closed For 3 Days After Person Tests Positive For COVID-19

Westbrook High School will be closed for three days following the school's first COVID-19 case, according to the school district.

The school will be closed Sept. 14, 15, and 16, and students will participate in classes virtually during that time period, school officials said.

Westbrook Health Director Zachary Faiella told the school district that the high school needs to be closed to make sure it's properly cleaned and to conduct the necessary contact tracing.

Any students in the same class cohort or in close contact with the individual who tested positive will be contacted by the school or the city's health department. Those individuals will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days per CDC guidelines, according to the school district.

Students and staff will be able to return to school on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Westbrook Middle School will remain open because of the separate nature of the building, the school district said.