WestConn Cancels All Winter Sports Competitions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Western Connecticut State University has canceled all winter athletic competitions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement on the WestConn athletics website says that “WestConn has made the difficult decision that the men's and women's basketball and men's and women's swimming and diving athletic teams will not participate in intercollegiate competition for the 2020-21 season.”

"Our winter student athletes are being asked to make additional sacrifices for the health and safety of themselves and the community that surrounds them." Lori R. Mazza, director of athletics and recreation, said in a statement posted online. "This difficult decision was not made in haste because we know it will cause such disappointment for our athletes, but I also know the resilience of each and every one of our student athletes and look forward to the day when WestConn athletics is back in its truest form."

The school said winter sport student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in training and development activities when they return to campus in late January and that will include in-person practices and instruction, strength and conditioning training, student-athlete development programming, and leadership activities.

Decisions on intercollegiate athletic competitions in the spring and the possibility of modified fall sports schedule during the spring season will come later.