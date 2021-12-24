Where and When You Can Get a Free Covid-19 Test in Conn.

With the fast-spreading Omicron variant raising concerns across our state, many are choosing to get Covid-tested this holiday season.

The state is offering free Covid-19 tests to anyone who goes to state-sponsored testing sites. Although people will be asked for insurance information, there is no cost or out-of-pocket expense.

Below is a list of sites and their hours of operation as we head into the new year.

Bridgeport

North End Branch Library - 3455 Madison Avenue

Hours of operation: Monday thru Wednesday: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Closed 12/24, 12/25, 12/31, and 1/1/22

Bristol

City Hall Parking Lot - 111 North Main Street

Hours of operation: Tuesday thru Thursday: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday thru Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22

Colchester

Colchester Federated Church - 63 Linwood Avenue

Hours of operation: Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22

Danbury

Waldren Vet Hall - 23 Memorial Drive

Hours of operation: Monday thru Friday: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22

Griswold

UCFS - 226 East Main Street

Hours of operation: Saturday: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22

Hartford

Corner of Albany Avenue and Woodland Street - 1161 Albany Avenue

Hours of operation: Monday: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22

Hebron

RHAM High School - 85 Wall Street

Hours of operation: Wednesday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22

Kent

Kent Transfer Station - 49 Maple Street

Hours of operation: Monday: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Closed 12/25 and 1/1/25

Killingly

Quinebaug Valley Community College - 742 Upper Maple Street

Hours of operation: Tuesday: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Closed 12/25 to 1/1/22

Meriden

Parking lot - 13 Orange Street

Hours of operation: Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Thursday: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22

Middletown

Cross Street AME Zion Church - 440 West Street

Hours of operation: Tuesday: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22

New Britain

Veterans Memorial Stadium - 635 South Main Street

Hours of operation: Monday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22

New Haven

60 Sargent Drive and New Haven Green

Hours of operation (Sargent Drive): Sunday and Monday: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Hours of operation (New Haven Green): Sunday and Monday: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Closed 12/25, 12/26, 1/1/22, and 1/2/22

Norwalk

Vet's Park - 42 Seaview Avenue

Hours of operation: Monday thru Friday: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Closed 12/24, 12/25, and 1/1/22

Norwich

Dodd Stadium - 14 Stott Avenue

Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Closed 12/24

Plainfield

Town Hall - 8 Community Avenue

Hours of operation: Monday and Tuesday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22

Stamford

Cove Park - 1125 Cove Road

Hours of operation: Monday thru Friday: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Closed 12/24, 12/25, and 12/31

Stonington

Human Services Department - 166 S. Broad Street, Pawcatuck

Hours of operation: Thursday: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.



Waterbury

Brass Mill Center Mall - 375 Union Street (near old Sears store)

Hours of operation: Monday thru Sunday: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed 12/24, 12/25, 12/31, 1/1/22

Waterford

Waterford High School - 20 Rope Ferry Road (enter on Miner Lane)

Hours of operation: Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

12/29 only

Willimantic

Recreation Park - 50 Main Street

Hours of operation: Monday: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22

Besides these locations, there are approximately 400 testing sites throughout Connecticut. To look up all available testing sites by town, click here and follow the prompts.