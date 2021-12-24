Where and When You Can Get a Free Covid-19 Test in Conn.

With the fast-spreading Omicron variant raising concerns across our state, many are choosing to get Covid-tested this holiday season.
The state is offering free Covid-19 tests to anyone who goes to state-sponsored testing sites. Although people will be asked for insurance information, there is no cost or out-of-pocket expense.
Below is a list of sites and their hours of operation as we head into the new year.
Bridgeport
- North End Branch Library - 3455 Madison Avenue
- Hours of operation:
- Monday thru Wednesday: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Thursday and Friday: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Closed 12/24, 12/25, 12/31, and 1/1/22
Bristol
- City Hall Parking Lot - 111 North Main Street
- Hours of operation:
- Tuesday thru Thursday: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Wednesday thru Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22
Colchester
- Colchester Federated Church - 63 Linwood Avenue
- Hours of operation:
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22
Danbury
- Waldren Vet Hall - 23 Memorial Drive
- Hours of operation:
- Monday thru Friday: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22
Griswold
- UCFS - 226 East Main Street
- Hours of operation:
- Saturday: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22
Hartford
- Corner of Albany Avenue and Woodland Street - 1161 Albany Avenue
- Hours of operation:
- Monday: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22
Hebron
- RHAM High School - 85 Wall Street
- Hours of operation:
- Wednesday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Sunday: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22
Kent
- Kent Transfer Station - 49 Maple Street
- Hours of operation:
- Monday: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Thursday: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Closed 12/25 and 1/1/25
Killingly
- Quinebaug Valley Community College - 742 Upper Maple Street
- Hours of operation:
- Tuesday: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Friday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Closed 12/25 to 1/1/22
Meriden
- Parking lot - 13 Orange Street
- Hours of operation:
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Thursday: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22
Middletown
- Cross Street AME Zion Church - 440 West Street
- Hours of operation:
- Tuesday: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Thursday: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Saturday: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22
New Britain
- Veterans Memorial Stadium - 635 South Main Street
- Hours of operation:
- Monday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22
New Haven
- 60 Sargent Drive and New Haven Green
- Hours of operation (Sargent Drive):
- Sunday and Monday: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Hours of operation (New Haven Green):
- Sunday and Monday: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Closed 12/25, 12/26, 1/1/22, and 1/2/22
Norwalk
- Vet's Park - 42 Seaview Avenue
- Hours of operation:
- Monday thru Friday: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Closed 12/24, 12/25, and 1/1/22
Norwich
- Dodd Stadium - 14 Stott Avenue
- Hours of operation:
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Closed 12/24
Plainfield
- Town Hall - 8 Community Avenue
- Hours of operation:
- Monday and Tuesday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Thursday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22
Stamford
- Cove Park - 1125 Cove Road
- Hours of operation:
- Monday thru Friday: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Closed 12/24, 12/25, and 12/31
Stonington
- Human Services Department - 166 S. Broad Street, Pawcatuck
- Hours of operation:
- Thursday: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Waterbury
- Brass Mill Center Mall - 375 Union Street (near old Sears store)
- Hours of operation:
- Monday thru Sunday: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Closed 12/24, 12/25, 12/31, 1/1/22
Waterford
- Waterford High School - 20 Rope Ferry Road (enter on Miner Lane)
- Hours of operation:
- Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- 12/29 only
Willimantic
- Recreation Park - 50 Main Street
- Hours of operation:
- Monday: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Thursday: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Closed 12/25 and 1/1/22
Besides these locations, there are approximately 400 testing sites throughout Connecticut. To look up all available testing sites by town, click here and follow the prompts.