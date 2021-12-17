Where Face Masks Are Required in Connecticut

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate has been increasing and several cities and towns are again requiring people to wear face masks in municipal buildings.

Here's a look at what cities and towns are requiring or recommending. Note, this list is not all-encompassing. If you have questions about requirements where you live, reach out to your town or city hall.

Andover

Members of the public are required to wear masks inside town hall.

Ansonia

Visitors to city hall must wear a mask, according to the town website.

Ashford

Masks are required to enter the town office building.

Bethany

Masks are required to enter town hall.

Bethlehem

Doors of town offices and boards are open and masks are preferred.

Bridgeport

See Bridgeport's mask policy here.

Burlington

Masks are highly recommended inside town hall, according to the Burlington town website.

Chaplin

A mask or face covering is required to enter the town hall regardless of your vaccination status, according to the town website.

Cheshire

Masks and face coverings are once again be required in all town of Cheshire municipal buildings regardless of vaccinated status.

East Hampton

Face masks are required at the library and senior center.

East Hartford

East Hartford reinstituted its face mask requirements for all employees and visitors in all town facilities regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

People visiting Town of East Hartford facilities must wear a face mask at all times.

Enfield

Masks or face coverings are required in all indoor areas of any municipal building during regular business hours, within the Town of Enfield, by all people, regardless of vaccination status, according to the town website.

Franklin

There is a mask mandate in all Town Facilities regardless of vaccine status, according to an alert on the town website that was last updated in August.

Glastonbury

The mask requirement remains in place for town buildings, including Town Hall, the library, Riverfront Community Center and others.

Greenwich

Masks are required at Bendheim Western Greenwich Civic Center, Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink. Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, Greenwich Public Library and branches, Senior Center & Commission on Aging and town hall.

Hamden

Hamden reinstated its mask mandate and all people are required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Harwinton

Read the town's rules on face masks here.

Killingworth

The Town Clerk's Office is open to visitors wearing masks.

Lyme

Masks are required for all employees and visitors to town facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

Meriden

All members of the public are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, while conducting business in city buildings.

All employees must wear masks in the public areas of city buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

Middlefield

Visitors and committee members are required to wear a mask in town buildings, regardless of vaccination status, and maintain social distancing of six feet.

Montville

Masks are mandatory in all town facilities, according to the guidance on the town's website, which is from August.

Newington

All town buildings in Newington are closed to the public due to COVID-19.

Get more information on the Newington website.

North Branford

Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals in North Branford municipal buildings. Masks are recommended for vaccinated individuals.

North Haven

All members of the public, whether vaccinated or not, will be required to wear a face mask or suitable face covering when inside all municipal town buildings.

Norwalk

Residents are urged to wear face masks in indoor public places.

“As the impacts from Thanksgiving holiday travel and gatherings come into focus, cases are on a rapid rise and I am urging all residents – regardless of vaccination status – to wear a face covering when at indoor public places,” said Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said in a statement posted online. “With the Omicron variant spreading, statewide hospitalizations reaching levels we haven’t seen in months, significant holiday travel expected, and cold weather upon us, now is the critical time to double down on our efforts to slow the spread of this virus. Get vaccinated and booster shots if eligible, wear a facemask in indoor public settings, stay home and get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and participate fully in contact tracing if reached by a contact tracer.”

Norwich

Face coverings will be required in all City buildings for unvaccinated visitors.

Old Lyme

Face masks are required in all town buildings, according to the town website.

Plainville

Masks are required in all town buildings.

Rocky Hill

Read Rocky Hill's facemask rules here.

Roxbury

Masks are required at town hall and the senior center.

South Windsor

People who are vaccinated are requested to wear masks and the unvaccinated must continue to wear masks.

Southbury

Masks are required in all municipal buildings.

Sprague

Face masks are required to enter all town buildings.

All members of the public and employees, whether vaccinated or not, are required to wear a mask in all town buildings.

Stratford

The face mask requirement has been reinstated for all town buildings and facilities, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Trumbull

All town employees and visitors, both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated, must wear a mask while indoors at all Town of Trumbull government buildings.

Employees in their private office are not required to wear a mask or face covering while alone in their private office.

West Hartford

As of Monday, Dec. 20, West Hartford will have a universal indoor mask requirement for all of its municipal buildings.

Employees and visitors, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask in municipal buildings and in public areas within the building, including hallways, restrooms, and meeting rooms.

West Haven

Face masks are required in all city buildings until further notice, even for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the town website.

Weston

Masks are required in all town-owned properties as well as at Weston schools.

Wethersfield

The mask mandate was reinstated for all town buildings for everyone whether vaccinated or not.

Windham

Windham Town Hall is open to the public and a face covering is required.

Read the town's emergency order regarding the mandatory use of face masks here.