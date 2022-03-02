The statewide face mask requirement for all Connecticut schools and childcare centers is over, it ended on Feb. 28, and local school districts are making the determination on whether to require masks.

With face masks now being optional in some school districts, school leaders are urging students to be respectful and kind of other students’ choices.

Here is a look at what school districts across the state are doing.

(Note: This might not reflect every school district in the state and will be updated.)

ANSONIA:

Face masks are optional in Ansonia Public Schools as of Monday, Feb. 28.

Anyone who has COVID-19 will need to stay home for at least five days and until fever-free for 24 hours. Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 will also need to stay home for at least five days.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Masks are strongly recommended when returning to school from days six through 10, but they will not be required, according to a message from the superintendent of schools.

BETHEL

Face masks are optional in all schools as well as extracurricular activities in Bethel Public Schools.

Face coverings are no longer required in school buildings as of Feb. 28.

However, in health offices, including school-based health clinics, students and staff are required to wear a face covering. Branford Public Schools will no longer do contact tracing but expect people who have COVID or were a close contact of someone who does to follow state guidance on isolation periods and quarantines.

BLOOMFIELD

The face mask mandate in schools was extended through March 31.

BRISTOL

Bristol schools said the decision to mask or not is a personal choice.

CANTERBURY Masks are no longer required, as of Feb. 28. School officials said families who wish for their child to continue wearing masks at school should clearly communicate their expectations to their child and it isn’t practical for teachers and administrators to be responsible for monitoring mask-wearing.

CANTON Face masks are optional as of Feb. 28. Contact tracing will be done to inform families and staff who are close contacts so that they can make their own decisions about testing after an exposure.

CHESHIRE

Mask wearing will be optional.

COVENTRY As of Feb. 28, masks are optional for any student or staff member who wishes to wear one. The district will no longer provide livestreaming of classes. Masks will not be required on buses as long as the town of Coventry’s average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000, or the two-week rolling average, is not in the Red category, as reported by the State Department of Public Health.

CROMWELL

Masks are optional.

DANBURY

Danbury's board of education voted to make face masks optional.

EAST HADDAM

Masks are optional in the schools, but students are encouraged to continue to bring them for times when they are in close proximity to other students for prolonged periods and when they are doing tasks that require more breathing.

As of Monday, Feb. 28, masks are recommended, but not required, for all district schools with the exception of the Early Childhood Learning Center at Hockanum School.

EAST LYME

As of Monday, Feb. 28, East Lyme Public Schools strongly recommend continued mask-wearing in school buildings but will not require it.

Mask wearing will be required in any nurse's office across school buildings until further notice.

ENFIELD

Masks are optional in schools and on buses.

FAIRFIELD

As of Feb. 28, masks are optional in Fairfield Public Schools and on buses.

GLASTONBURY

Masks are optional in schools as of Feb. 28.

GREENWICH

Mask wearing is optional in Greenwich Public Schools as of Tuesday, March 1.

GROTON

As of, Feb. 28, mask-wearing will be optional in school buildings for all students PreK-12 and all staff members.

HARTFORD

Hartford public schools will require masks indoors through at least April 1.

LEBANON

Masks are not required.

LEDYARD

As of Feb. 28, Ledyard Public Schools no longer require universal masking. N95 Masks will be available for those who request them for use at school.

Masks will be required while in the nurse's office for an issue related to a respiratory illness and for a period when returning from quarantine or isolation, day 6 to 10.

MADISON

As of Monday, Feb. 28, mask-wearing in school buildings is optional for students and staff. Masks are recommended for the five days following a quarantine or isolation period.

MANCHESTER

As of Monday, Feb. 28, masks are optional for students and staff while in school. Masks will be required at Manchester Preschool Center.

MARLBOROUGH

Masks are optional as of Monday, Feb. 28. Students and staff members testing positive for COVID will still need to quarantine for five days and may return on day six and are strongly encouraged to wear masks for five days when returning to school.

MIDDLETOWN

As of, Feb. 28, masks are optional for all Middletown Public School students and staff while in school buildings.

MILFORD

Milford Public Schools are “masks optional” as of Feb. 28. People entering the school nurse’s office might be required to wear a mask.

NAUGATUCK

Face masks are optional for students, faculty and staff unless otherwise required by state or federal mandate or in cases of quarantining.

NEWINGTON

As of Monday, Feb. 28, mask-wearing is optional in Newington Public Schools.

NEW FAIRFIELD

As of Feb. 28, mask-wearing is optional in all New Fairfield Public Schools.

NEW HARTFORD

Masks are optional for students and staff as of Monday, Feb. 28.

NEW HAVEN

The face mask mandate remains in effect in New Haven.

NEW LONDON

Masks are strongly recommended inside schools and district buildings.

NORWALK

As of March 1, masks are optional for students and staff and for students on school buses. Bus drivers will continue to wear masks.

NORWICH

As of Monday, March 21, mask-wearing inside Norwich Public Schools will be optional. NPS recommends that students and staff continue to mask through the end of the school year but masking will not be required. Students and staff who are not fully vaccinated should continue to mask until the end of the school year.

PLAINFIELD

Masks are optional as of Feb. 28 in school buildings for all students PreK-12 and all staff members.

PRESTON

Masks are optional for staff and students as of March 1. Preston Public Schools and the UNCAS Health agency continue to encourage mask-wearing and vaccinations. Masks are not required on buses.

PUTNAM

Face mask requirements in schools were suspended as of Feb. 28.

REGION 1 SCHOOL DISTRICT

As of March 1, face masks are no longer required while students and staff are in school, or at athletic and extracurricular activities.

REGION 14 SCHOOLS

The school district’s mandatory face mask policy was suspended as of March 1.

Students and staff will be allowed to make a personal choice on whether to wear face masks or not.

Masks are required on buses and a supply will be available on each bus if a student needs a temporary one.

Volunteers are expected to be welcomed back into the buildings beginning April 1.

REGION 15 SCHOOLS

The school district is going mask-optional.

REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT 16

The universal mask mandate for students, staff and visitors to Regional School District 16 schools and offices ended on March 1.

ROCKY HILL

As of Feb. 28, masks are no longer required in the Rocky Hill Public Schools. Masks will no longer be required for student-athletes, coaches, and officials participating in indoor and outdoor competitions and practices sanctioned by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

SALEM

As of Feb. 28, masks are optional for all Salem School District students, families, and staff.

Masks are also optional for Salem School District students who ride the school bus.

SOUTH WINDSOR

Masks are optional for students and staff in all South Windsor schools as of Monday, Feb. 28.

STAFFORD

Masks are optional as of Feb. 28.

STAMFORD

As of March 2, masks are no longer be required but are recommended for all Stamford Public School sites, including APPLES Pre-K, and all school buses.

SUFFIELD

As of Feb. 28, face masks are optional in schools.

TOLLAND

Mask wearing in the Tolland Public Schools and buses is a choice as of Feb. 28.

VERNON

Vernon Public Schools are mask-optional for students and staff in schools and on school buses.

WALLINGFORD

As of Feb. 28, masks are optional for all students and staff while they are on school premises or at school activities.

WATERBURY

Waterbury Public Schools continue to require masks after March 1.

WATERTOWN

Masks are optional as of March 1.

WEST HARTFORD

Masks are optional in West Hartford Public Schools as of Feb. 28, although mask-wearing is still recommended.

WEST HAVEN

As of Feb. 28, masks are optional in West Haven Public Schools.

WINDSOR

Masks are optional.