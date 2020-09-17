Which Towns and Cities in Connecticut Have the Highest COVID-19 Infection Rate?

The Connecticut Department of Health is providing information on what cities and towns have the highest and lowest infection and testing rates.

The Department of Public Health provides the infection rate data based on a population of 100,000 to be provide comparable information from one community to another. For example, if a town only has 10,000 people, the infection data would be multipled by 10 to get the per 100k infection rate.

The town rate data is as of September 17, 2020.

Highest Infection Rate Per 100K People

Danbury 3,276

Bridgeport 2,898

Somers 2,898

Stamford 2,796

Bloomfield 2,726

Hartford 2,577

Norwalk 2,496

Rocky Hill 2,338

New Haven 2,333

Windsor 2,225

West Haven 2,203

East Hartford 2,194

Waterbury 2,173

New Britain 2,033

East Windsor 1,899

Brooklyn 1,872

Hamden 1,853

Stratford 1,824

Torrington 1,820

Meriden 1,809

Shelton 1,762

Montville 1,753

Trumbull 1,709

Woodbridge 1,692

Ansonia 1,672

Enfield 1,642

Bethel 1,638

Marlborough 1,604

East Haven 1,599

Greenwich 1,591

Windham 1,526

Manchester 1,518

Middletown 1,508

Scroll down for the list of towns with the lowest infection rate.

Lowest Infection Rate Per 100K

Canaan 0

Scotland 0

Sterling 212

Stonington 222

Chaplin 266

East Granby 272

Ledyard 278

Andover 279

Lisbon 282

Hartland 283

North Stonington 305

Sprague 312

Killingworth 314

East Haddam 334

Killingly 336

North Canaan 338

Lyme 342

Colchester 345

Granby 352

Colebrook 356

Warren 357

Willington 357

Salem 364

Bethlehem 380

Old Lyme 394

Highest Rate of Testing Per 100K