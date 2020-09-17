Which Towns and Cities in Connecticut Have the Highest COVID-19 Infection Rate?

The Connecticut Department of Health is providing information on what cities and towns have the highest and lowest infection and testing rates.
The Department of Public Health provides the infection rate data based on a population of 100,000 to be provide comparable information from one community to another. For example, if a town only has 10,000 people, the infection data would be multipled by 10 to get the per 100k infection rate.
The town rate data is as of September 17, 2020.
Highest Infection Rate Per 100K People
- Danbury 3,276
- Bridgeport 2,898
- Somers 2,898
- Stamford 2,796
- Bloomfield 2,726
- Hartford 2,577
- Norwalk 2,496
- Rocky Hill 2,338
- New Haven 2,333
- Windsor 2,225
- West Haven 2,203
- East Hartford 2,194
- Waterbury 2,173
- New Britain 2,033
- East Windsor 1,899
- Brooklyn 1,872
- Hamden 1,853
- Stratford 1,824
- Torrington 1,820
- Meriden 1,809
- Shelton 1,762
- Montville 1,753
- Trumbull 1,709
- Woodbridge 1,692
- Ansonia 1,672
- Enfield 1,642
- Bethel 1,638
- Marlborough 1,604
- East Haven 1,599
- Greenwich 1,591
- Windham 1,526
- Manchester 1,518
- Middletown 1,508
Lowest Infection Rate Per 100K
- Canaan 0
- Scotland 0
- Sterling 212
- Stonington 222
- Chaplin 266
- East Granby 272
- Ledyard 278
- Andover 279
- Lisbon 282
- Hartland 283
- North Stonington 305
- Sprague 312
- Killingworth 314
- East Haddam 334
- Killingly 336
- North Canaan 338
- Lyme 342
- Colchester 345
- Granby 352
- Colebrook 356
- Warren 357
- Willington 357
- Salem 364
- Bethlehem 380
- Old Lyme 394
Highest Rate of Testing Per 100K
- New London 35,443
- Hamden 33,769
- Salisbury 32,185
- Cornwall 31,067
- Middletown 29,290
- New Haven 28,453
- Montville 26,330
- Westport 25,837
- East Lyme 25,787
- Waterford 25,420
- Danbury 25,022
- Woodbridge 24,986
- Cheshire 24,778
- Washington 24,694
- Canaan 24,645
- Meriden 24,422