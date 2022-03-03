While Some Universities Ease Mask Rules, Others Hold Off

While some universities are moving ahead with relaxing COVID-related rules, others are holding off on more changes especially when it comes to masking.

UConn announced that it was easing mask rules starting Friday and it had already changed requirements for entry to a game at Gampel Pavilion and the XL Center.

Earlier this week, Quinnipiac University loosened its masking policy.

Other schools in the state are waiting for now, including at the University of New Haven.

“You have these really closed environments where people study, they live, and they socialize,” said Doctor Anthony Santella, University of New Haven health administration and policy professor.

Santella believes universities are a lot different than K-12 schools and the setting makes it easier for a virus like COVID-19 to spread.

Since prevention measures have made a big difference so far, Santella said the University of New Haven is waiting to review things until after Spring Break which potentially could lead to an uptick in cases.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“We've gone this far with being very vigilant about being compliant with those mitigation strategies, we really should continue to do so,” said Santella.

The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities said its campus leaders and COVID coordinators are meeting with staff from the Department of Public Health.

While next steps are expected to be released in the coming days, masking rules remain in effect for now.

A spokesperson for Yale University said it has no changes to its policies to report.

According to its online guidelines, masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors on campus except when the person is alone in a separate space.