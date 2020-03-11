Wilton Closes Public Schools Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Cancels SATs

Wilton public schools are closed until further notice after parents of one or more students had direct contact with someone who is presumed to have coronavirus, according to a statement on the school district's website.

The SATs at Wilton High School, scheduled for Saturday, are also canceled.

A statement on the school district's website says that students who registered will receive information from the College Board by mail or email in the next few days about options for where and when students can take the SAT.

According to the statement on the school district's website, in addition to closing the schools, the town of Wilton's Comstock Community Center and Trackside Teen Center are closed until further notice and all sports and other activities involving Wilton public schools students are suspended until further notice.