Wilton Public Schools Postpone All Field Trips, After School Activities Due to Coronavirus

Wilton Public Schools is postponing all after school activities and school-sponsored events in their buildings due to coronavirus.

School officials said with the exception of state tournaments that cannot be rescheduled, all field trips, after school activities and athletic events are canceled through Friday, March 13.

School officials plan to assess the situation and will communicate the plan beyond March 13 by the end of this week, they said.

"We recognize that the postponement of the after school events in the week ahead will likely inconvenience and disappoint students and families, and we appreciate your support as we work through the uncertainty of this situation," said Wilton Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Charles Smith.

Beginning on Monday, all students in grades Pre-K through fifth grade will wash their hands after they arrive at school, before lunch and after lunch. Students in sixth grade through twelfth grade are encouraged to wash their hands as needed throughout the day, school officials added.

On Sunday, Gov. Ned Lamont said a Wilton man had tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus involving a Connecticut resident.