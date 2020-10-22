Windsor Locks Middle School

Windsor Locks Middle School to Go Remote Through Nov. 4 Due to COVID-19 Cases

Students at Windsor Locks Middle School were sent home at 11:15 a.m. Thursday and will be learning remotely through Nov. 4 after the Windsor Locks Public Schools learned that two members of the school community tested positive for coronavirus.

A message from Superintendent Shawn Parkhurst said the last day one affected person was at Windsor Locks Middle School was Oct. 16 and the other was last at the school yesterday. They have been instructed to remain home and quarantine for 14 days.

Parkhurst said they have not received any other reports of students or staff members experiencing symptoms. Anyone considered to have been in “close contact” will be contacted by school or local health officials on Thursday.

“Due to potential widespread exposure, Windsor Locks Middle School will be dismissed at 11:15 am today, including all students and staff,” Parkhurst wrote.

Starting Friday, Windsor Locks Middle School will operate remotely through Nov. 4 and a schedule will be shared electronically with all families today, according to the superintendent.

Pine Meadow Academy will remain open.

