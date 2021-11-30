Wolf Pack Game vs. Springfield Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Wednesday's Hartford Wolf Pack game against the Springfield Thunderbirds has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, according to the team.

The league protocols are affecting the Wolf Pack but the organization did not specify an exact issue.

The home game was scheduled to be played at the XL Center.

The decision to postpone the game was made in consultation with medical experts and the American Hockey League, Wolf Pack officials said.

A new date for the game has not been announced.

Season ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date. Single-game buyers can exchange their tickets for any 2021-2022 Wolf Pack home game. Those exchanges can happen at the ticket office or by calling (860) 727-8010. Group ticket purchasers will be contacted by their sales representative.