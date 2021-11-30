Hartford Wolf Pack

Wolf Pack Game vs. Springfield Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Hartford Wolfpack v Laval Rocket
Minas Panagiotakis

Wednesday's Hartford Wolf Pack game against the Springfield Thunderbirds has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, according to the team.

The league protocols are affecting the Wolf Pack but the organization did not specify an exact issue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The home game was scheduled to be played at the XL Center.

The decision to postpone the game was made in consultation with medical experts and the American Hockey League, Wolf Pack officials said.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Merck 2 hours ago

Final US Hurdle for Merck's COVID-19 Pill: FDA Panel Review

coronavirus pandemic 6 hours ago

New Info Shows Omicron Spread Wider Earlier Than Thought

A new date for the game has not been announced.

Season ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date. Single-game buyers can exchange their tickets for any 2021-2022 Wolf Pack home game. Those exchanges can happen at the ticket office or by calling (860) 727-8010. Group ticket purchasers will be contacted by their sales representative.

This article tagged under:

Hartford Wolf PackCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticuthockeySpringfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us