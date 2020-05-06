Woodstock Fair the Latest Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 Woodstock Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.

The state's fair season is in limbo as organizers across the state try to determine if there is a way to hold the events safely.

“If you’re talking a large or major fair it is going to be difficult. It’s doable. But you’re going to have to hire more people, masks are going to have to be in place. You do have to do the six feet restrictions and you’re going to have to clean an awful lot. And I don’t even know we can get the disinfectants we need to disinfect," Karen Zagurski, president of the Association of Connecticut Fairs, said earlier this week.

Several statewide contests, including baking, have been canceled since not every fair will be operating.

The Woodstock Fair was scheduled for September. It brings thousands into what is normally a small town in the state's Quiet Corner.

The Brooklyn Fair, Bridgewater Country Fair and Lebanon County Fair have also been canceled.

Brooklyn Fair

The Brooklyn Fair has been a showcase for the finest livestock, fruits and vegetables, home goods, entertainment and vendors for over 200 years, according to the Windham County Agricultural Society.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Brooklyn fair that was scheduled to be held Aug. 27 through Aug. 30, 2020 will be postponed until Aug. 26 through Aug. 29, 2021, officials said.

All other events that were scheduled to be hosted at the fairgrounds through Aug. 31, 2020, have been postponed or canceled. No decision has been made for events after Aug. 31, 2020, officials added.

"While we are saddened that we will not be able to present the fair this year, keeping our 50,000 plus yearly guests, staff, volunteers and community at-large healthy and safe from the coronavirus is our top priority," Windham County Agricultural Society said in part in a statement.

“It brings in about 50,000 over 4 days. Umm, it’s just something we’re used to having it. So it’s going to be very, very odd not to happen," added Richard Ives, the town's first selectman.

Brooklyn Fair organizers say they cannot wait to host everyone again in 2021.

Bridgewater Fair

The 2020 Bridgewater Fair and raffle have also been canceled due to the pandemic.

We will be back stronger than ever in 2021, a Facebook post says.

Now each fair will have to decide the fate of its festivities and Zagurski hopes people turn out for those which do go forward.

The Association of Connecticut Fairs has a full list of events on their website here.