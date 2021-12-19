Yale Going Remote For Final Exams, Encouraging Students to Leave

Yale University officials are encouraging students to leave early for the fall semester as final exams will be online amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases.

The university said they haven't directly experienced an increase in cases like other universities have, but they want to allow students the option to go home early.

"Although the risk of transmission during in-person examinations is small, we want you to be able to go home now," the university said in a notice to students.

Some professors will offer remote exams at their scheduled times while others will offer make-up exams or alternative methods for completing the semester, according to the university.

Students are not being required to leave campus early, but the university said they're encouraging students to do so if they wish.

Officials said students who need to postpone any schoolwork because of travel disruptions can request to do so through their residential college dean. A temporary grade of TI or ABX will appear on the student's transcript, they said.

Students are being advised to look out for communication from their professors about changes to their exams.

The university said the spring semester is still scheduled to start on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to begin the semester in person, but in light of the rapidly changing public health conditions, we ask you to plan for the possibility that some or all activities will take place remotely at the outset of the semester," officials said in a statement.

Students are being advised to get their booster shot if they haven't already, as they're required before returning to campus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that new data show booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines offer protection against the omicron variant and there is no current need to reformulate shots for variant-specific boosters.