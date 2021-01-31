Yale New Haven Health Closing Vaccine and Testing Sites Due to Monday's Storm

Yale New Haven Health announced they are closing their mass COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites in preparation for Monday's storm.
People with scheduled appointments will be notified directly and automatically rescheduled, a spokesperson with Yale New Haven Health said.
All COVID-19 testing sites will close at noon on Monday and will remain closed until noon on Tuesday.
Patients with questions can call 833-275-9644.
The Community Health Center has also suspended all outdoor drive-thru testing for COVID-19 and a COVID-19 vaccination site is also closed due to the snowstorm.