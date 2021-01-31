Yale new haven health

Yale New Haven Health Closing Vaccine and Testing Sites Due to Monday's Storm

William Campbell/Getty Images

Yale New Haven Health announced they are closing their mass COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites in preparation for Monday's storm.

People with scheduled appointments will be notified directly and automatically rescheduled, a spokesperson with Yale New Haven Health said.

All COVID-19 testing sites will close at noon on Monday and will remain closed until noon on Tuesday.

Local

winter weather 30 mins ago

State Offices Will be Closed for Monday's Storm: Lamont

first alert weather 40 mins ago

Governor Activates State Emergency Operations Center for Monday's Storm

Patients with questions can call 833-275-9644.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The Community Health Center has also suspended all outdoor drive-thru testing for COVID-19 and a COVID-19 vaccination site is also closed due to the snowstorm.

People in Hartford are preparing for Monday's winter storm.

This article tagged under:

Yale new haven healthcoronavirus in connecticutCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19 Vaccinemonday storm
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us