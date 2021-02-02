Yale New Haven Health COVID-19 Vaccine Sites Closed Today, Testing Opens at Noon

Yale New Haven Health COVID-19 vaccine sites are closed on Tuesday after a storm dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of Connecticut on Monday.

Anyone who had a COVID-19 vaccination appointment for Tuesday will be contacted by Yale New Haven Health to have it rescheduled, officials said.

Most Yale New Haven Health COVID-19 testing sites plan to reopen at 12 p.m. For information on how to schedule a test, click here.

If you have an outpatient appointment scheduled for Tuesday, you're urged to call ahead to confirm.

Parts of the state are cleaning up from more than a foot of snow after Monday's storm.