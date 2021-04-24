Covid-19 Vaccine

Yale New Haven Health Holds Walk-Up Vaccine Clinics Sunday

The state has a few different vaccine clinics run by Yale New Haven Health which will be open to residents with no appointments.

The clinics will be held in New Haven and Uncasville and are open to Connecticut residents or anyone who works or studies in the state.

New Haven

A mass vaccination site put on by Yale New Haven Health will be held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. No appointments are necessary and attendees will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Uncasville

Yale New Haven Health is also holding a vaccine clinic at Mohegan Sun on Sunday. The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who attends the clinic will receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

