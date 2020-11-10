Yale New Haven Hospital

Yale New Haven Hospital Restricts Visitors as COVID-19 Cases Increase in Conn.

Visitors are being restricted at Yale New Haven Hospital as COVID-19 cases increase in Connecticut.

The hospital said there is limited visitor access to patients at the hospital and its outpatient facilities.

Effective immediately, hospital officials said there is no visitation to any hospitalized patients. Rare exceptions can be made at the discretion of the patient's clinical team, they said.

With flu season quickly approaching, many people are worried about both COVID-19 and the flu. Dr. Navya Mysore says it is possible to get the respiratory viruses simultaneously and stresses the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands properly.

Yale New Haven Hospital said visitor exceptions can be made for:

  • Maternity patients
  • Children who are patients
  • Patients for whom end-of-life is imminent
  • NICU patients
  • Patients with disabilities (includes altered mental status, physical, intellectual or cognitive disabilities, communication barriers or behavioral concerns)

Visitors are encouraged to remain connected to their loved ones with virtual communication.

All visitors who enter the hospital will be screened for illnesses at the front desk.

Yale New Haven Hospitalnew havencovid-19 concerns
