Yale Updates Mask Policy, Lifts Requirement in Certain Situations

Yale University announced that they're lifting their mask requirement in certain situations for students and staff starting March 21.

Officials said masks will be optional except in the following settings: classroom and instructional spaces, campus transit vehicles (including buses), and health care facilities (including Yale Health and Yale Medicine settings).

Yale gatherings can now happen without approval from the university's COVID review team. More information is available here.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive is still required to wear a mask. Also, close contacts and anyone with a university-sponsored vaccine exemption are also still required to wear face masks.

"We recognize that some of us will welcome this policy change, and others will still feel hesitant to unmask regardless of improved public health conditions. For most, choosing whether to mask will be a personal decision reflecting individual circumstances—such as underlying health conditions or caretaking responsibilities for those at higher risk—as well as comfort levels. As we move forward, we ask that mutual respect and civility continue to guide our behavior," the university said in a statement.

The university said masks are strongly encouraged for anyone who is fully vaccinated but hasn't received a booster shot.

It's recommended that all members of the Yale community continue to carry a mask so they are prepared to use them in spaces where it's required or desired.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

University officials said nearly 95% of faculty, students and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Some of us have had COVID, some have not. Some of us have lost loved ones and continue to mourn family and friends. Still others have missed in-person interactions with loved ones, students, teachers, colleagues, and mentors. And some of us face personal or family circumstances that require additional vigilance and protections. Everyone has felt the impact of this pandemic, and this is a time for grace and compassion—for ourselves and for one another as we do even more to come back together as a community," the statement continued.

Read more about the updated mask guidance here.