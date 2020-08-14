coronavirus in connecticut

YMCA Says Camper at Camp Mountain Laurel Tested Positive for COVID-19

A camper at YMCA Camp Mountain Laurel tested positive for COVID-19. according to the Hamden/North Haven YMCA.

They said the YMCA is requiring that all children and counselors who were within the child’s group remain home for 14 days before returning.

A statement from the Hamden/North Haven YMCA said they learned Thursday that a camper who was last at the camp on Wednesday, Aug. 12 tested positive for COVID-19 and camp families have been informed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Y is requiring that all children and counselors within the group remain at home for 14 days before returning to Camp or any branches of the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA,” the statement says.

The YMCA said they have asked families to contact their pediatrician for further advice and for help with questions.

According to the Hamden/North Haven YMCA, the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA developed safety plans, which include increased cleaning throughout the day, temperature and symptom checks upon arrival. staff wearing masks at all times and defined, small camper groups.

