YNHH Workers Could Be Fired Without Proof of Vaccine or Exemption By Monday Deadline

Hundreds of Yale New Haven Health employees face termination if they don't submit proof of vaccination or exemption before the Oct. 18 deadline.

At the end of September, a total of 583 workers across the Yale New Haven health system were not vaccinated. Officials estimate that about 100 to 200 employees won't comply with the mandate.

The consequences started with a verbal warning, which were issued at the end of September. Then written warnings were issued.

Now, employees who aren't compliant with the mandate will be suspended until they're terminated. But they'll be able to keep their jobs if they get vaccinated before then.

The exact number of employees facing termination has not yet been announced, although officials say more information will be available on Monday.

In recent weeks, the hospital system has pivoted to offering its staffers the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine in order to get more people fully vaccinated by the deadline.