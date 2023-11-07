Bridgeport

Driver seriously injured after crash in Bridgeport

A driver is seriously hurt after losing control of his truck.

By Lia Holmes

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A truck driver is seriously injured after he lost control of his Mack truck on a wet road and hit a concrete wall in Bridgeport on Tuesday afternoon, according to state police.

The crash happened on Interstate 95 North prior to Exit 29 in Bridgeport, according to police documents.

The truck driver was in the right lane of the road, lost control on a curve and was thrown out of the truck. The vehicle continued to cross multiple lanes before hitting the concrete barrier, state police said.

Officers said that the driver was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State police ask that any witnesses to the accident call 203-696-2500.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us