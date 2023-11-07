Driver seriously injured after crash in Bridgeport

A truck driver is seriously injured after he lost control of his Mack truck on a wet road and hit a concrete wall in Bridgeport on Tuesday afternoon, according to state police.

The crash happened on Interstate 95 North prior to Exit 29 in Bridgeport, according to police documents.

The truck driver was in the right lane of the road, lost control on a curve and was thrown out of the truck. The vehicle continued to cross multiple lanes before hitting the concrete barrier, state police said.

Officers said that the driver was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State police ask that any witnesses to the accident call 203-696-2500.