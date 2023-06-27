Ryan Mallett

Former Patriots QB Ryan Mallett dies at 35

The 2011 third-round draft pick drowned at a Florida beach on Tuesday.

By Justin Leger

Ryan Mallett
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Mallett, a former star quarterback at Arkansas and a third-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2011, has passed away.

Mallett died from drowning at a Florida beach on Tuesday, according to Luke Matheson of Deltaplex News. He was 35 years old.

The Patriots released the following statement on Mallett's passing.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared a statement of his own.

“I am extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing," he said. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched.”

Some of Mallett's ex-Patriots teammates and NFL peers reacted to the news on Twitter:

Prior to his death, Mallett was serving as the head football coach at White Hall High School in White Hall, Arkansas.

Mallett played quarterback for Arkansas from 2008-2010. He still owns a number of school records, including most single-season passing yards (3,627), most passing yards in a game (408), most passing touchdowns in a game (5, three times), and most passing TDs in a season (30).

The Patriots selected Mallett with the 74th overall pick in the 2011 draft. He was traded to the Houston Texans in 2014 and spent the final two-and-a-half years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens from 2015-17.

