3 More Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Connecticut

Three more flu-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut and there have now been 23 this season.
Influenza remains widespread and there were 252 influenza-associated hospitalizations in the week of Jan. 19-25, according to the state Department of Health.
Most of the people who have died flu-related deaths have been 65 years old or over and all cases All 23 people who died have been 25 years old or older.
Flu Symptoms
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
- (Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)