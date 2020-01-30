3 More Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Connecticut

Three more flu-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut and there have now been 23 this season.

Influenza remains widespread and there were 252 influenza-associated hospitalizations in the week of Jan. 19-25, according to the state Department of Health.

Most of the people who have died flu-related deaths have been 65 years old or over and all cases All 23 people who died have been 25 years old or older.

Flu Symptoms

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

(Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

