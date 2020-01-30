flu

3 More Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Connecticut

Three more flu-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut and there have now been 23 this season.

Influenza remains widespread and there were 252 influenza-associated hospitalizations in the week of Jan. 19-25, according to the state Department of Health.

Most of the people who have died flu-related deaths have been 65 years old or over and all cases All 23 people who died have been 25 years old or older.

Flu Symptoms

