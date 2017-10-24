Nurx, the 'Uber of Birth Control,' Aims to Help Women in the Nation's Contraceptive Deserts - NBC Connecticut
FIRST ALERT: 
Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds Into Wednesday
OLY-CT

Nurx, the 'Uber of Birth Control,' Aims to Help Women in the Nation's Contraceptive Deserts

According to the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy, nearly 20 million women in America live in so-called "contraceptive deserts"

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Students at the University of California, Davis, can now purchase $30 Plan B emergency contraceptives, pregnancy tests, condoms and other personal care products from a vending machine. The idea came from UC Davis senior Parteek Singh, after a friend was unable to buy emergency contraceptives in time. (Published Friday, April 28, 2017)

    Often referred to as the "Uber of birth control," Nurx ships birth control directly to a woman's doorstep, bypassing the traditional visit to a clinic or physician typically necessary for getting or renewing a prescription.

    Available in 15 states plus Washington D.C., the app may simply be an extra modern-day convenience for some women, NBC News reported.

    But for others, it's the difference between having access to birth control and not.

    According to the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy, nearly 20 million women in America live in so-called "contraceptive deserts": counties where the number of public clinics is not enough to meet the needs of the county's population. The group estimates that more than 19.7 million females ages 13 to 44 lack reasonable access to public clinics that provide birth control, defined as at least one clinic or provider for every 1,000 women.

    Gold Star Widow Recounts Trump Call

    [NATL] Gold Star Widow Recounts Trump Call

    President Donald Trump is contradicting a war widow's account of the controversial condolence call she received from the president following her husband's death.

    Speaking on "Good Morning America," Myeisha Johnson said she heard President Trump stumbling, trying to remember her husband's name as the call began.

    "That's what hurt me the most. Because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and risked his life for our country - why can't you remember his name?" Johnson said.

    (Published Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 37 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices