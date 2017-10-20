Nutritionists Rank Halloween Candy from Better to Worst

Some Halloween treats are trickier than others when it comes to sugar and calories. Here's a better way to dip into your kids' candy stash.

NBC News worked with experts to size up the nutritional labels of some of the most popular Halloween candies, with a strong focus on calories, portion size and sugar content, so you can make better choices in the lead-up to Oct. 31. (To keep things in perspective, the American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugar intake to 37 grams for men and 25 for women per day.)



Top Picks

Nutritionist Pick #1: Trolli Sour Bit Crawlers

One serving — eight pieces — of these brightly colored gummy worms comes in at 100 calories and 14 grams of sugar.

Nutritionist Pick #2: Snack-Size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

A single peanut butter cup has 110 calories and 11 grams of sugar.



Nutritionist Pick #3: Charms Blow Pop

Although this lollipop with gum in the center has 13 grams of sugar, it’s only 70 calories.



The Best and Worst of the Rest (In That Order)

Snicker Miniatures

Twix Caramel Cookie Bars Mini

Kit Kat Minis

Twizzlers Strawberry Twists

Tootsie Roll Minis

Brach's Candy Corn