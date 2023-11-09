Health & Science

A new toothpaste could help adults with peanut allergies, study hints

Two dozen adults safely tolerated a toothpaste with trace amounts of peanut protein in an early-stage trial

By Katie Mogg | NBC News

Scientists have developed a new toothpaste that shows potential to prevent severe allergic reactions in adults with peanut allergies.

An early-stage clinical trial tested whether 32 adults with peanut allergies could safely brush their teeth with the toothpaste, which contains trace amounts of peanut protein. The hope is that introducing small amounts of peanuts to the body over time will help the immune system get used to the allergen and reduce severe reactions.

Adults in the trial used the toothpaste once daily for about 11 months. At the end of the study, none of the participants experienced severe reactions or anaphylaxis — an allergic response often characterized by difficulty breathing, swelling in the throat, pale skin, blue lips, fainting or dizziness.

A summary of the results was presented Thursday at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology’s annual meeting in Anaheim, California. Although the trial focused on the safety of the toothpaste and did not test the effectiveness of the treatment in adults, the findings are an early indication that it could help prevent life-threatening allergic reactions in people with severe peanut allergies.

