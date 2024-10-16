Infant, elderly resident are first two flu deaths in CT this season

A baby and a person in their 90s have died of flu-related illness, according to the state Department of Health. They are the first two people to suffer flu-related deaths in Connecticut this flu season.

The infant, who was less than 1-year-old old, died this month and an adult between 90 and 99 years old died in September.

“This is a tragic reminder that the 2024-25 respiratory viral disease season is here. As we approach the holiday season and people spend more time indoors, I strongly encourage all Connecticut residents to make sure they are up to date on their seasonal vaccines, particularly older individuals and those with multiple medical conditions,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said in a statement.

The state Department of Health said the current vaccine and prevention guidance to prevent respiratory viral diseases is:

Everyone 6 months of age or older should receive an annual dose of influenza vaccine.

Everyone 6 months of age or older should receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Adults 60 years of age and older and pregnant people are eligible to receive an RSV vaccine (Abrysvo). A monoclonal antibody, Nirsevimab (Beyfortus), is recommended for all infants younger than 8 months of age who are born during — or who are entering — RSV season.

Residents can receive their vaccines from their health care provider, a retail pharmacy, or by visiting vaccines.gov to find a vaccination location near you.

The spread of respiratory viruses like the flu, COVID-19, and RSV can also be prevented through proper respiratory virus etiquette. These practices include handwashing, remaining home when sick, disinfecting surfaces, and masking if you have any respiratory symptoms.

The Federal Government is once again offering four free COVID-19 self-tests per household at covidtests.gov These tests are intended for use throughout the 2024 holiday season to detect currently circulating COVID-19 variants

Learn more about respiratory viral diseases online here.