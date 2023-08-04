The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

The 36th Annual Hartford HealthCare Swim Across the Sound benefits cancer patients and their families statewide.

Raising 450 thousand dollars and counting. More than 190 swimmers crossed the Sound – on a personal mission.

To donate visit swimacrossthesound.org