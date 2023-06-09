The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.
For Michele Potvin-Piecuch, a five-time cancer survivor, looking back is a blessing when looking forward seemed impossible. Hear how she credits the Hartford Hospital team for saving her life.
