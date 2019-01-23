A Night of Black and Red Gala 2019

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Hartford Hospital hosted its Night of Black & Red 2019 Gala at the Bushnell on Saturday night.

This year's event benefited the Brownstone Ambulatory Care Services at Hartford Hospital, a clinic that welcomes all in need of medical and dental care. Many of those treated by Brownstone Ambulatory Care Services at Hartford Hospital are homeless or unemployed. The clinic has outgrown its current location on Retreat Avenue and will be moving to its new facility on Jefferson Street this spring.

Those attending the Black & Red Gala were treated to entertainment by Grammy-winning singer, songwriter Cindy Lauper.