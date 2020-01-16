The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Hartford Hospital will host its Night of Black & Red 2020 Gala at the Bushnell on Saturday, Jan. 25.

This year's event will benefit the Digestive Health Center at Hartford Hospital. With an estimated 60 to 70 million people in the United States suffering from digestive disorders, the Digestive Health Center at Hartford Hospital, in collaboration with Connecticut GI, is committed to providing the thousands of people in the region who suffer from digestive disorders with a comprehensive resource for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

A colonoscopy is an important screening to catch a range of digestive issues, including colon cancer.

To take control of your digestive health and schedule a colonoscopy, click here. You can also call 833-925-0096 to make an appointment.

Those attending the Black & Red 2020 Gala will be treated to entertainment by multiplatinum pop artist Andy Grammer.