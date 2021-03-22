Connect To Healthier

See how Hartford HealthCare is connecting you to healthier
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hartford HealthCare has committed to action to address health equity head-on. They have held thousands of outreach clinics and set up mobile care sites to provide testing and vaccines.

There are plans to expand these efforts, through and beyond COVID-19, with additional physical and emotional health supports — bringing care, hope and healing to those who have been too long ignored and those who need us most.

For more information log on to HartfordHealthCare.org

This article tagged under:

hartford healthcareconnect to healthier
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us