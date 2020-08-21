Connect To Healthier

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

A Hartford HealthCare social worker from the Institute of Living talks about the increased suicide rates among black youth in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial unrest in the U.S. 

Suicide is now the second leading cause of death in America among black youth ages 10-17. For help or more information call, 860.972.8100.

