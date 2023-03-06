The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.
Before a packed crowd, leaders in innovation joined to take part in a special panel: The Innovation Imperative.
They addressed innovation in health care- barriers and promising new technology that will help move health care forward for all.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.