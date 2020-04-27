The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare

Jay Bialkowski, a 54-year-old Glastonbury man and security guard at Hartford Hospital, spent several weeks at Hartford Hospital. He not only needed to be on a ventilator to breathe, but on March 30 he was medically paralyzed to maintain his oxygen level. Hospital staff didn't know whether he would survive.

Panico was transitioning from Hartford Hospital for a couple of weeks to Gaylord Hospital to help with COVID cases. All he wanted was to get better so he could go home to his wife and daughter. He was willing to work hard to get better. In a matter of weeks, Bialkowski went from barely being able to move a muscle to walking on his own. His next milestone will be going home, which is expected soon.

