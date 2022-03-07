

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Grace Gold is an example of a patient whose life changed dramatically after seeking treatment at the Hartford HealthCare Headache Center. She had been suffering from migraine headaches since she was 11.

Gold has been travelling 250 miles to be treated for migraines at the Hartford HealthCare Headache Center. She said she feels like doctors there are partners in her healthcare.

The Migraine Research Foundation selected the Hartford HealthCare Headache Center to advance the care it was providing, awarding it a $1 million grant and choosing them to take over their prestigious headache treatment system.