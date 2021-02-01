The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Hartford HealthCare officials, applying lessons learned during mobile COVID-19 testing efforts dating to spring 2020, launched a mobile vaccination pilot Jan. 22 at the capital city’s Open Hearth Shelter.

Committing to “no community left behind,” Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks said the system will do whatever it takes to bring testing and vaccinations to people. Mobile stops, pop-up centers and drive-through sites will augment services at fixed facilities where he said hours will be extended.

A new era of healthcare has begun for Winsted and surrounding towns in northwest Connecticut with the opening of Hartford HealthCare’s state-of-the-art healthcare center at 80 South Main Street at the corner of routes 8 and 44 in Winsted.

Hartford HealthCare debuted the nearly 30,000-square-foot building when it relocated the hospital’s Emergency Department and mammography services from their former Winsted Health Center location on Spencer Street. Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network also opened a new location offering occupational and physical therapy.

