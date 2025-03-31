The following content is created in partnership with Hartford HealthCare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Owned Television Stations Group editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford HealthCare.
Hartford HealthCare's St. Vincent's Medical Center welcomes students from Capital Harbor Prep for a heartfelt visit with letters of support for patients and staff.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.