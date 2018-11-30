Community Updates From Hartford HealthCare

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Hartford Gun Buyback

Every year—Several Organizations, including Harford HealthCare take part in a gun buyback program. You have the opportunity to turn in a fire arm, and receive hundreds of dollars in return. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. At The Community Renewal Team Building.

Men’s Health Center Opening

Grand opening of The Tallwood Men’s Health Center.

This is a game changer for men as too often men do not go to the Doctor in order to get screened for preventable diseases. At the Tallwood Men’s Health Center, clinicians from several fields including cardiology, behavioral health and erectile dysfunction are together in one place.

For more information log onto: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/services/urology-kidney/departments/mens-health-sexual-function

In Hartford—city council will raise the tobacco-buying age to 21. Now our leaders, including Medical Director of the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital, Dr Andy Salner, want the nation to follow suit.

For more information log onto: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/services/cancer-care

In Rushford, a brand new fitness center has opened with the donations from Planet Fitness. A reminder, being physically active helps people in recovery stay in recovery. These new gyms have made a tremendous difference in support of that effort.

For more information log onto: https://rushford.org/

In New Britain police, towns and the Hartford HealthCare behavioral network are joining forces to help people in crisis get the help and treatment they need to tackle the opioid epidemic in Connecticut. This effort is Called Hope as well as offers hope that recovery is possible. Hartford HealthCare’s behavioral health network offers treatment throughout the state.

For more information log onto: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/about-us/news-press/news-detail?articleId=9510&publicid=469