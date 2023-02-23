The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.
A novel minimally invasive approach to repair a complex aortic aneurysm is now offered at St. Vincent's Medical Center.
For more information: hartfordhealthcare.org/heart
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.