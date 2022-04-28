Connect To Healthier

See how Hartford HealthCare is connecting you to healthier
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Katerina, a dance student, didn’t know if she would dance again after a head injury. Stephanie Alessi-LaRosa board certified neurologist who is Fellowship trained in Sports Neurology helped her get back on point.

Dr. Alessi-LaRosa collaborates with specialists in sports medicine, physical therapy, athletic training and neuropsychology to comprehensively evaluate and manage sports-related neurological conditions.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

hartford healthcareconnect to healthier
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us