Katerina, a dance student, didn’t know if she would dance again after a head injury. Stephanie Alessi-LaRosa board certified neurologist who is Fellowship trained in Sports Neurology helped her get back on point.

Dr. Alessi-LaRosa collaborates with specialists in sports medicine, physical therapy, athletic training and neuropsychology to comprehensively evaluate and manage sports-related neurological conditions.