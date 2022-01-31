

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Connecticut Superior Court Judge Kathy E. McNamara had been suffering for years from scoliosis that caused severe pain as her spine progressively curved forward. Normally standing at a height of 5'5, she could not straighten her back to reach more than 4'8.

Focused on getting his patient comfortable and standing upright again, Dr. Steve Zhou along with Hartford HealthCare neurosurgeon Dr. Mohammed Khaled worked together using advanced technology to help the judge get back to living.

For more information log onto: HartfordHealthCare.org