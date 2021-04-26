

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Windsor teen, Primo Spears, is back in the game… at the college level, signing with a division 1 college basketball team. The Hartford HealthCare Bone and Joint Institute team never gave up on him, even after a devastating injury on the court.

To learn more about Hartford HealthCare’s Sports Health program click here.