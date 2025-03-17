The following content is created in partnership with Hartford HealthCare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Owned Television Stations Group editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford HealthCare.

Five years ago, Connecticut hospitals would face the unprecedented when the first patient with COVID 19 arrived. It was a moment of uncertainty, but also one of immense courage and resilience.

Hartford HealthCare’s colleagues- alongside health care workers all across the state- stepped forward with unwavering commitment and bravery to care for the community, striving to be better than before- better than normal.