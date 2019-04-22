Deep Brain Stimulation Helps Patient With Parkinson’s

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford HealthCare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Owned Television Stations Group editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford HealthCare.

Don Steele has been dealing with the effects of Parkinson’s Disease for several years. The involuntary movements were making everyday living increasingly difficult. He was a candidate for deep brain stimulation (DBS), a surgery in which wires are connected from your brain to pacemaker-like battery pack implanted in the chest. DBS is not a cure for a movement disorder, but It can dramatically decrease symptoms, restore movement and improve quality of life. Don is doing a lot better and is able to do things he couldn’t before.



Who Is A Candidate For DBS?

DBS is primarily used to help patients who have severely impaired functioning and movement and suffer from Parkinson’s disease, Essential Tremor, or Dystonia. Typically, your neurologist will recommend DBS as a treatment option if:

Your movement disorder has severely impaired functioning and movement.

Medication has been ineffective in controlling these symptoms.

You are significantly disabled but in good enough health for surgery.

DBS, though while not a cure, can have a life-changing impact on your mobility and quality of life.

Parkinson’s Disease

You have idiopathic Parkinson’s disease.

Your medication does not work as well as it used to, you experience on-off fluctuations and dyskinesia.

You require higher doses of medication, take your medications more frequently, or you require multiple medications to control your symptoms.

You have little or no cognitive dysfunction.

