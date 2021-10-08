

One out of every 8 women will develop breast cancer at some point in their life.

Sharon Faucher, Southington, had been putting off her mammogram due to the pandemic, only to discover there was an issue.

The team at the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute supported her as she underwent a mastectomy. To learn more log onto HartfordHealthCare.org/BreastCancer