The following content is created in partnership with Hartford HealthCare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Owned Television Stations Group editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford HealthCare.

An ICU patient with a nearly fatal brain injury was so inspired by the PA who treated him at Hartford HealthCare’s St. Vincent Medical Center that he decided to become a PA himself.

David Cooper now hopes to bring care to those the way he was cared for by Hartford HealthCare.