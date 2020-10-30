The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Hartford HealthCare is moving ahead with plans to bring the first of 700 workers to an office complex on the prominent corner of Trumbull and Pearl streets in downtown Hartford, as the health system Monday opens its patient care “access center.”

Hartford HealthCare announced Oct. 27 a plan to relocate the Hartford Hospital COVID testing site to the Connecticut Convention Center in downtown Hartford. The move, effective Nov. 9, will increase testing capacity heading into the winter months and alleviates congestion around the current site at 560 Hudson St.

