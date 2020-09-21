Connect To Healthier

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

COVID-19, the new coronavirus, has affected the lives of all of us. During this unprecedented time, Hartford HealthCare is doing everything possible to protect the people and communities we serve. Our 30,000 colleagues have one goal: to be ready and prepared for whatever is ahead.

Our Community Care Center hotline at 1.833.621.0600 is where experts from our Behavioral Health Network are available to help with managing feelings and emotions, mental health concerns, substance use issues, and any medical issues and any concerns or questions about COVID-19. They may also help schedule follow up appointments, if needed. Learn more.

