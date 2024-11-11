The following content is created in partnership with Hartford HealthCare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Owned Television Stations Group editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford HealthCare.
More than 4,000 dedicated volunteers came together for the 2nd annual state-wide Medical Mission, providing expert care to our most vulnerable communities. It’s a day that truly defines Hartford HealthCare.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.